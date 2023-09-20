Kacky Walton interviews Quark Theatre’s co-founder Tony Isbell, who is directing the American premiere of the psychological thriller “The Wasp”, which opens Friday, September 22 at First Congo Theatre in Midtown and runs through October 8.

We’re also joined by the two actors who play former schoolmates whose lives have taken very different paths: Mary Hollis Inboden, star of The Righteous Gemstones (HBO), Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC), and The Real O’Neals (ABC), will play Heather opposite Meghan Lisi Lewis, most recently seen in The Play That Goes Wrong at Theatre Memphis.