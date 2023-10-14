Two Major Events Coming to the Marcus W. Orr Center for the Humanities

On Monday, October 23 they will partner with Memphis Reads to host a screening of the USA Today documentary The Tyre Nichols Beating: What Went Wrong in Memphis followed by a panel discussion on journalism, policing, and race in Memphis.

Then, on Thursday, November 9th, in partnership with the Department of History Sesquicentennial Lecture, they will host Fallou Ngom to discuss Beyond Oral Sources: Ajami Manuscripts as New Mines of African Knowledge.