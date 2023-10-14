© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Two Major Events Coming to the Marcus W. Orr Center for the Humanities

Published October 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT

The Marcus W. Orr Center for the Humanities at the University of Memphis has two major events coming up. Darel Snodgrass talks with Orr Center Director Donal Harris about these two important events, and their relevance to the greater Memphis community.

On Monday, October 23 they will partner with Memphis Reads to host a screening of the USA Today documentary The Tyre Nichols Beating: What Went Wrong in Memphis followed by a panel discussion on journalism, policing, and race in Memphis.

Then, on Thursday, November 9th, in partnership with the Department of History Sesquicentennial Lecture, they will host Fallou Ngom to discuss Beyond Oral Sources: Ajami Manuscripts as New Mines of African Knowledge.

