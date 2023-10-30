© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Silent Sky | Theatre Memphis

Published October 30, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Ostrander Award winning director Cecelia Wingate who is at the helm of the production “Silent Sky”, which opens this Friday at Theatre Memphis and runs through November 18th.

Laurie Gunderson’s play tells the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, and explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific and heart-bound discoveries. With music and math bursting forth onstage, Henrietta and her female peers change the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

