© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Michael Gurt Solo Recital | The Memphis Chamber Music Society

Published November 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton speaks with Michael Gurt, who is piano faculty at LSU.

The award winning musician holds music degrees from Julliard and the University of Michigan and has performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Chicago, Utah, Baltimore and Memphis Symphonies. He is performing a solo recital this Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 p.m. as part of The Memphis Chamber Music Society concert series.

Walton and Gurt discuss the program he’ll be playing, which includes music by Debussy, Ravel, Poulenc and Chabrier, and after intermission, Johannes Brahms’ Handel Variations.

Checking on the Arts
Stay Connected