Michael Gurt Solo Recital | The Memphis Chamber Music Society

The award winning musician holds music degrees from Julliard and the University of Michigan and has performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Chicago, Utah, Baltimore and Memphis Symphonies. He is performing a solo recital this Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 p.m. as part of The Memphis Chamber Music Society concert series.

Walton and Gurt discuss the program he’ll be playing, which includes music by Debussy, Ravel, Poulenc and Chabrier, and after intermission, Johannes Brahms’ Handel Variations.