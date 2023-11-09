Opera Memphis' Theme and Variations Concert Series Continues

The series recognizes the work of other local performing arts groups, in this case the Memphis Symphony Orchestra's concert celebrating the centenary of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, coming up in 2024.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this performance featuring songs by Gershwin, Kurt Weill, Duke Ellington and more. The season is underwritten by Duncan Williams Asset Management.

