The first show, presented at the Dixon in the fall of 2021, examined the period between the start of the Great Depression in 1929 and the emergence of the civil rights era during the mid-1950s.

This second installment, Black Artists in America: From Civil Rights to the Bicentennial, focuses on the further rise and maturation of the civil rights movement, the growing activism and assertiveness of Black artists throughout the 1960s, and the battle for greater recognition and rights in the early 1970s.

The final iteration, which will open at the Dixon in the fall of 2025, will pick up where the second leaves off, carrying us through to the millennium and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, that continue to shape our world.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Martha R. Robinson Curator Julie Pierotti about this important and ground-breaking exhibition.


