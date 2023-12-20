A Very Mighty Christmas | Orpheum Theatre
The 1928 Wurlitzer theatre organ at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis has recently undergone a renovation and revitalization, and the Orpheum is celebrating with a new Christmas LP available now at the Orpheum gift shop, and a concert celebrating the organ's rebirth on Thursday December 21st at 7 pm, which will also be broadcast live on WKNO-FM.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with Orpheum Public Relations Director Kristen Bennett and Orpheum "organist-in-chief" Tony Thomas about the renewal of this iconic instrument, the recording of the Christmas LP (including the involvement of WKNO's Christopher Blank), and what to expect at the concert and live broadcast. Christopher Blanks documentary WURLY GIG: How the Orpheum's 'Voice' Reached its Vinyl Destination will air at 6:30 pm before the concert.
A Very Mighty Christmas - Tony Thomas plays the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ | Orpheum Theatre Group Gift Shop (orpheumgiftshop.com)