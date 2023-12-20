A Very Mighty Christmas | Orpheum Theatre

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Orpheum Public Relations Director Kristen Bennett and Orpheum "organist-in-chief" Tony Thomas about the renewal of this iconic instrument, the recording of the Christmas LP (including the involvement of WKNO's Christopher Blank), and what to expect at the concert and live broadcast. Christopher Blanks documentary WURLY GIG: How the Orpheum's 'Voice' Reached its Vinyl Destination will air at 6:30 pm before the concert.

