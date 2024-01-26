"Variations on a Theme" Series Continues | Opera Memphis
Opera Memphis continues the Duncan Williams Asset Management series "Variations on a Theme" with In the Words of Langston Hughes, Saturday January 27th at 7:30 pm and Sunday January 28th at 3 pm at Opera Memphis' new headquarters at 216 S. Cooper (the Saturday evening show is currently sold out).
Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty and Handorff Company Artist Kayla Oderah about this concert featuring songs based on the works of this vital and important American author. Variations on a Theme (operamemphis.org)