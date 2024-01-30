St. Olaf Choir Performance | Wednesday, January 31
The acclaimed St. Olaf Choir from St. Olaf College in Northfield Minnesota is coming to Germantown United Methodist Church on Wednesday January 31st at 7 pm. For more than a century, the St. Olaf Choir has set the gold standard for choral singing, performing for millions around the world.
Composed of 75 mixed voices, the St. Olaf Choir is hailed as one of the nation’s premier a cappella ensembles, renowned for its artistry and beauty of sound. Darel Snodgrass talks with Germantown United Methodist Church Minister of Music Todd Wilson about the choir, its history and the diverse program they will present. St. Olaf Choir at Germantown United Methodist Church (Memphis) Tickets, Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite