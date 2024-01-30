St. Olaf Choir Performance | Wednesday, January 31

Composed of 75 mixed voices, the St. Olaf Choir is hailed as one of the nation’s premier a cappella ensembles, renowned for its artistry and beauty of sound. Darel Snodgrass talks with Germantown United Methodist Church Minister of Music Todd Wilson about the choir, its history and the diverse program they will present. St. Olaf Choir at Germantown United Methodist Church (Memphis) Tickets, Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite