Harriet Tubman Oratorio | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with the National Civil Rights Museum, presents the Harriet Tubman Oratorio, a world premier by Memphis native and renowned composer Earnestine Rodgers Robinson, Sunday February 11 at 2 pm at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis.
The concert, featuring the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, soloists from Opera Memphis, and a chorus of more than 100 singers from local churches and schools, will be conducted by Memphis Symphony Assistant Conductor Kyle Dickson. Darel Snodgrass talks with Kyle Dickson and composer Earnestine Rodgers Robinson about the performance, and the genesis of this huge work, as well as her background and experience as an oratorio composer. HARRIET TUBMAN ORATORIO — Memphis Symphony Orchestra