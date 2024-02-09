© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Harriet Tubman Oratorio | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Published February 9, 2024 at 5:00 PM CST

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with the National Civil Rights Museum, presents the Harriet Tubman Oratorio, a world premier by Memphis native and renowned composer Earnestine Rodgers Robinson, Sunday February 11 at 2 pm at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis.

The concert, featuring the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, soloists from Opera Memphis, and a chorus of more than 100 singers from local churches and schools, will be conducted by Memphis Symphony Assistant Conductor Kyle Dickson. Darel Snodgrass talks with Kyle Dickson and composer Earnestine Rodgers Robinson about the performance, and the genesis of this huge work, as well as her background and experience as an oratorio composer. HARRIET TUBMAN ORATORIO — Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Checking on the Arts