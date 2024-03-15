© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Lenten Recital: Litanies and Laments | St. Louis Catholic Church Music Ministry

Published March 15, 2024 at 9:02 AM CDT

St. Louis Catholic Church presents a Lenten Recital: Litanies and Laments at 7 pm on Monday, March 18th at the church at 203 South White Station Road.

Darel Snodgrass talks with St. Louis Director of Music Dr. Scott Elsholz about the concert where he will be joined by violinist Marisa Polesky in works by JS Bach, Samuel Barber, Marcel Dupre, and a newly-commissioned work by living composer David Sinden, on the Church's newly-expanded Cassavant pipe organ.

St. Louis Church (stlouischurchmphs.org)

