Lenten Recital: Litanies and Laments | St. Louis Catholic Church Music Ministry

Darel Snodgrass talks with St. Louis Director of Music Dr. Scott Elsholz about the concert where he will be joined by violinist Marisa Polesky in works by JS Bach, Samuel Barber, Marcel Dupre, and a newly-commissioned work by living composer David Sinden, on the Church's newly-expanded Cassavant pipe organ.

St. Louis Church (stlouischurchmphs.org)