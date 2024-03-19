Pink Floyd and the Planets | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks season continues Saturday March 23rd at 7:30 pm at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 pm at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis with an otherworldly program featuring Pink Floyd and Gustav Holst.
Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about Pink Floyd and the Planets, featuring Memphian Sam Shoup's arrangement of music from Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, Leos Janacek's brass-heavy Sinfonietta, and Gustav Holst's monumental ode to our solar system, in Maestro Moody's own performance-themed reordering.
The Saturday night performance will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM at 7:30, and the recorded concert will be rebroadcast on Friday March 29th at noon.