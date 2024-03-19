Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about Pink Floyd and the Planets, featuring Memphian Sam Shoup's arrangement of music from Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, Leos Janacek's brass-heavy Sinfonietta, and Gustav Holst's monumental ode to our solar system, in Maestro Moody's own performance-themed reordering.

The Saturday night performance will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM at 7:30, and the recorded concert will be rebroadcast on Friday March 29th at noon.

PINK FLOYD AND THE PLANETS — Memphis Symphony Orchestra