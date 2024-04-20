ELEVATE | Collage Dance Collective

Their spring concert “ELEVATE” will be performed at The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, and will feature the Memphis premiere of Wayne McGregor’s Chroma, which explores the drama of the human body and its ability to communicate extremes of thought and emotion. The one act ballet, which the London Times heralded as “ravishing on all fronts,” premiered in 2006 at The Royal Opera House and in 2007 received an Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production. The spring program also includes a dynamic new commission by Miami-based choreographer Durante Verzola.