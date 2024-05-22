© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks' Season Concludes

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks season concludes with Dvořák's New World Symphony and Maurice Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major.

Performances will occur at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m. and at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center on Sunday, May 26, at 2:30 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Orchestra's Music Director Robert Moody about the upcoming concerts, which were previously postponed because of the winter storm in January.

In addition, Moody discusses guest pianist Terence Wilson performing Maurice Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major, a piece inspired by Gershwin.

Wrapping up, Moody gives a glimpse of Memphis Symphony Orchestra's next season.

Concerts & Events — Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony OrchestraScheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass