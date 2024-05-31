© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

"I am the Cosmos" 50th Anniversary Show | River Series

By Kacky Walton
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Brittain Coleman about Chris Bell’s "I am the Cosmos" 50th Anniversary Show, which is being presented as part of the River Series of concerts that benefit Maria Montessori School.

Chris Bell, Coleman’s uncle, co-led Memphis’ groundbreaking band Big Star with Alex Chilton. He quit after that band’s first album and embarked on a solo career, but was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident before he could realize the critical acclaim "I am the Cosmos" would receive.

The concert will be held at Maria Montessori School Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 8, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

riverseries.org

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsRiver SeriesMaria Montessori School
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton