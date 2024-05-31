"I am the Cosmos" 50th Anniversary Show | River Series
Kacky Walton talks with Brittain Coleman about Chris Bell’s "I am the Cosmos" 50th Anniversary Show, which is being presented as part of the River Series of concerts that benefit Maria Montessori School.
Chris Bell, Coleman’s uncle, co-led Memphis’ groundbreaking band Big Star with Alex Chilton. He quit after that band’s first album and embarked on a solo career, but was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident before he could realize the critical acclaim "I am the Cosmos" would receive.
The concert will be held at Maria Montessori School Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 8, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.