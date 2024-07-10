Upcoming Dixon Gallery & Gardens Exhibitions

The extensive exhibition will run until Sunday, July 29, and features many artists familiar to Memphians, including Burton Callicott, Carroll Cloar, and Ted Faiers.

Darel Snodgrass discusses this important show with Julie Pierotti, the Martha R. Robinson Curator at Dixon Gallery & Gardens.

Additionally, Pierotti discusses the "2023 Wilson Fellowship: Danny Broadway, Claire Hardy, Thad Lee, and John Ruskey" exhibition, which will also open on Sunday, July 14, and run until Sunday, July 29, at Dixon Gallery & Gardens in the Mallory and Wurtzburger Galleries.

"2023 Wilson Fellowship: Danny Broadway, Claire Hardy, Thad Lee, and John Ruskey" features the inaugural cohort of Wilson Fellows who, in a 2023 partnership between the Dixon Gallery & Gardens and the town of Wilson, Arkansas, helped to bring cultural activity to the Arkansas Delta.

