70th Anniversary of Live Rock ‘n’ Roll | Overton Park Shell

Overton Park Shell is joining forces with Backbeat Tours and Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Elvis Presley’s first live performance at that iconic Midtown venue.

After touring rarely visited sites where young Elvis honed his talents, there will be an exclusive, high-energy concert featuring young Elvis tribute artist Finley Watkins, who’s performed his act twice on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

This event takes place on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 p.m.

Learn more about this event here >