Checking on the Arts
70th Anniversary of Live Rock ‘n’ Roll | Overton Park Shell

By Kacky Walton
Published July 22, 2024 at 5:50 PM CDT

Kacky Walton has a conversation with Cole Early, Content and Archives Manager at Overton Park Shell.

Overton Park Shell is joining forces with Backbeat Tours and Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Elvis Presley’s first live performance at that iconic Midtown venue.

After touring rarely visited sites where young Elvis honed his talents, there will be an exclusive, high-energy concert featuring young Elvis tribute artist Finley Watkins, who’s performed his act twice on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

This event takes place on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 p.m.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
