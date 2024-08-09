The War and Treaty | Germantown Performing Arts Center

The GPAC's new season officially begins on Saturday, September 21, with The War and Treaty—several other events precede that, including Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers on Wednesday, September 18, and Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band kicking off the fall Concerts in the Grove series on Thursday, September 19.

Chandler also discusses upcoming shows at GPAC, like Jazz in the Box, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Michael Feinstein in Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, and more!

GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center (gpacweb.com)