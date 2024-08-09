© 2024 WKNO FM
The War and Treaty | Germantown Performing Arts Center

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

Darel Snodgrass talks with Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) Executive Director Paul Chandler about the upcoming 30th anniversary season and upcoming shows in September and October.

The GPAC's new season officially begins on Saturday, September 21, with The War and Treaty—several other events precede that, including Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers on Wednesday, September 18, and Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band kicking off the fall Concerts in the Grove series on Thursday, September 19.

Chandler also discusses upcoming shows at GPAC, like Jazz in the Box, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Michael Feinstein in Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, and more!

GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center (gpacweb.com)

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass