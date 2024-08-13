© 2024 WKNO FM
Grease | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published August 13, 2024 at 5:11 PM CDT

Kacky Walton speaks with Whitney Branan, who is directing and choreographing “Grease,” the season opener at Theatre Memphis.

Danny and Sandy try to reignite their summer romance among the interest and turmoil of the rest of the Rydell High School gang. Though the show is set in the 1950s, Whitney takes a fresh approach with “a joyous salute to the hybridization of what it means to be a young, progressive adult.” It’s a raucous, hilarious evening of theatre filled with athletic choreography and fantastic rock vocals. "Grease" opens on Saturday, August 16, and runs through Sunday, September 8.

Find out more here >

