Checking on the Arts

RIDE THE CYCLONE the Musical | Germantown Community Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published August 13, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Director John Smiley and Choreographer Max Robinson about Germantown Community Theatre’s upcoming regional premiere of “RIDE THE CYCLONE the Musical,” which opens on Friday, August 16, and runs through Sunday, September 1.

Members of a high school chamber choir meet their demise on a faulty roller coaster, and each character tells their story to win a chance to return to life. Called “unceasingly delightful” and “a witty show of immense sweetness” by New York critics, the show is packed with eclectic music, from hip-hop to Bowie-esque space rock to operatic New Orleans swing to Gypsy cabaret style.

Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
