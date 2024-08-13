RIDE THE CYCLONE the Musical | Germantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton talked with Director John Smiley and Choreographer Max Robinson about Germantown Community Theatre’s upcoming regional premiere of “RIDE THE CYCLONE the Musical,” which opens on Friday, August 16, and runs through Sunday, September 1.
Members of a high school chamber choir meet their demise on a faulty roller coaster, and each character tells their story to win a chance to return to life. Called “unceasingly delightful” and “a witty show of immense sweetness” by New York critics, the show is packed with eclectic music, from hip-hop to Bowie-esque space rock to operatic New Orleans swing to Gypsy cabaret style.
