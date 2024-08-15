Funding Equity for Black-Led Nonprofits

According to research conducted by the Young, Black & Giving Back Giving Institute, Black-led nonprofits are often grassroots, hyper-local, and grounded in their communities. They do a lot with limited resources, addressing economic security and supporting neighborhoods and families. Yet, they face significant funding disparities, with 24% smaller revenues compared to their white-led counterparts. Additionally, 50% of executive directors of color report a lack of relationships with funding sources, a barrier to securing necessary support.

On Give 8/28, a day of giving on August 28, your donations can help provide the sustainable and equitable funding local organizations need. Explore 150+ Black-led nonprofits at LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org and make a difference this Black Philanthropy Month.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno