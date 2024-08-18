Waitress | Playhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton talked with Claire Kolheim, who directs the regional premiere of “Waitress,” which opens Playhouse on the Square’s 56th season.
This critically acclaimed show, with music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated artist Sara Bareilles, tells the story of Jenna, a talented pie maker and waitress who feels stuck in a loveless marriage and a small town. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she fears her dream of owning a pie shop may never come true. But a nearby baking contest and the arrival of a charming new doctor offer her a glimmer of hope. Running through Sunday, September 15.
