Waitress | Playhouse on the Square

This critically acclaimed show, with music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated artist Sara Bareilles, tells the story of Jenna, a talented pie maker and waitress who feels stuck in a loveless marriage and a small town. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she fears her dream of owning a pie shop may never come true. But a nearby baking contest and the arrival of a charming new doctor offer her a glimmer of hope. Running through Sunday, September 15.

Learn more about this event here >