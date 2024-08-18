© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Waitress | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published August 18, 2024 at 10:24 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Claire Kolheim, who directs the regional premiere of “Waitress,” which opens Playhouse on the Square’s 56th season.

This critically acclaimed show, with music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated artist Sara Bareilles, tells the story of Jenna, a talented pie maker and waitress who feels stuck in a loveless marriage and a small town. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she fears her dream of owning a pie shop may never come true. But a nearby baking contest and the arrival of a charming new doctor offer her a glimmer of hope. Running through Sunday, September 15.

Learn more about this event here >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
