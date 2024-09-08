2024-25 Season at GPAC

The Concerts in The Grove season starts on Thursday, September 19, with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band.

The Center Stage season begins with Americana superstars The War and Treaty on Saturday, September 21.

Darel Snodgrass talks with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley and Memphis "goth-folk" sensation Rachel Maxann—who will appear at The Grove on Thursday, October 17.

GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center (gpacweb.com)