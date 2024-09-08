© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

2024-25 Season at GPAC

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) is about to begin a new season in the newly rebranded Highland Capital Performance Hall and the Highland Capital Stage at The Grove.

The Concerts in The Grove season starts on Thursday, September 19, with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band.

The Center Stage season begins with Americana superstars The War and Treaty on Saturday, September 21.

Darel Snodgrass talks with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley and Memphis "goth-folk" sensation Rachel Maxann—who will appear at The Grove on Thursday, October 17.

GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center (gpacweb.com)

