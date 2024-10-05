Girl From the North Country | Orpheum Theatre

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about this Orpheum co-production about a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guest house in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota—in what The New York Times calls a "profoundly beautiful" production.

Girl From the North Country - October 2024 | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (Orpheum-memphis.com)