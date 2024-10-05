Girl From the North Country | Orpheum Theatre
The Broadway season continues at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis with "Girl From the North Country." This Tony-winning musical reimagines twenty legendary Bob Dylan songs and runs Tuesday, October 8, through Sunday, October 13.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about this Orpheum co-production about a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guest house in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota—in what The New York Times calls a "profoundly beautiful" production.
Girl From the North Country - October 2024 | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (Orpheum-memphis.com)