Art on Fire | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Set around a huge bonfire, this event will feature food and drink from more than 20 local and area restaurants, a selection of wine and beer, live music from violinist Alice Hasen, fire dancers, and more!

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about this 15th annual event, which is the year's biggest fundraiser for Dixon Gallery & Gardens' horticultural and educational programs.

