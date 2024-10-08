© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Art on Fire | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 8, 2024 at 7:46 AM CDT
Dixon Gallery & Gardens presents "Art on Fire" on Saturday, October 19, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. on the South Lawn at the Dixon.

Set around a huge bonfire, this event will feature food and drink from more than 20 local and area restaurants, a selection of wine and beer, live music from violinist Alice Hasen, fire dancers, and more!

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about this 15th annual event, which is the year's biggest fundraiser for Dixon Gallery & Gardens' horticultural and educational programs.

