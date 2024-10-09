The Mousetrap | Theatre Memphis

The scene is set when a group of people are trapped by the snow in a country house and discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst.

Who can it be?

The suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts one by one until, at the last nerve-shredding moment, the identity and motive of the murderer are finally revealed.

“The Mousetrap” runs Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 27.