Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

The Mousetrap | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published October 9, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT

Kacky Walton speaks with Bruce Huffman, who is making his directorial debut in the Theatre Memphis production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” the longest-running play on London’s West End.

The scene is set when a group of people are trapped by the snow in a country house and discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst.

Who can it be?

The suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts one by one until, at the last nerve-shredding moment, the identity and motive of the murderer are finally revealed.

“The Mousetrap” runs Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 27.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
