The Mousetrap | Theatre Memphis
Kacky Walton speaks with Bruce Huffman, who is making his directorial debut in the Theatre Memphis production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” the longest-running play on London’s West End.
The scene is set when a group of people are trapped by the snow in a country house and discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst.
Who can it be?
The suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts one by one until, at the last nerve-shredding moment, the identity and motive of the murderer are finally revealed.
“The Mousetrap” runs Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 27.