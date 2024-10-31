© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
"Mid-South Fare" Album Release Party

By Kacky Walton
Published October 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Memphis-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Ted Horrell.

Horrell and his band, The Monday Night Card, have a new record, "Mid-South Fare," which they’ll celebrate with an album release party at Growlers on Saturday, November 2, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Ted has been a part of the Memphis music scene for 25 years. Mid-South Fare features 12 original songs ranging from heartland rock to soulful grooves, country-infused throwbacks, and post-punk barnburners.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
