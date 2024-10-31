"Mid-South Fare" Album Release Party

Horrell and his band, The Monday Night Card, have a new record, "Mid-South Fare," which they’ll celebrate with an album release party at Growlers on Saturday, November 2, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Ted has been a part of the Memphis music scene for 25 years. Mid-South Fare features 12 original songs ranging from heartland rock to soulful grooves, country-infused throwbacks, and post-punk barnburners.