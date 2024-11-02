© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Annual International Food Tasting and Silent Auction | Maria Montessori School

By Kacky Walton
Published November 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Brittany Wells, Maria Montessori School's fundraising chair, about the school's upcoming "International Food Tasting and Silent Auction" on Saturday, November 9.

The event is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year and features dishes from over 20 international kitchens, specialty wines, craft beers, and a signature cocktail at the scenic Maria Montessori School Amphitheatre.

Guests can soak up views of the Wolf River and Memphis skyline and enjoy live music while browsing the silent auction, which features local treasures, stunning art, fine jewelry, and more—all to benefit the non-profit, which serves children from 18 months to eighth grade.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMaria Montessori School
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton