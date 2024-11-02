Annual International Food Tasting and Silent Auction | Maria Montessori School

The event is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year and features dishes from over 20 international kitchens, specialty wines, craft beers, and a signature cocktail at the scenic Maria Montessori School Amphitheatre.

Guests can soak up views of the Wolf River and Memphis skyline and enjoy live music while browsing the silent auction, which features local treasures, stunning art, fine jewelry, and more—all to benefit the non-profit, which serves children from 18 months to eighth grade.