Spillit Memphis presents the Grand Slam of its personal storytelling season on Saturday, November 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Memphis Made (16 South Lauderdale Street).

Darel Snodgrass talks with Spillit Executive Director Josh Campbell about the Grand Slam, which features the winners of seven previous Slam story-telling events over the past year, and Spillit's mission of encouraging people to share their unscripted personal stories for live audiences.

Everyone has a story. Are you ready to Spillit?