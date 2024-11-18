Raised by Sound Fest | Crosstown Concourse

Kacky Walton spoke with Robby Grant, Executive Director of Memphis’ community-driven, freeform radio station, WYXR, about the upcoming “Raised by Sound Fest,” which will occur on Saturday, December 7, at Crosstown Concourse.

The event will feature free live music all day and culminates in a fundraising performance by J Spaceman and John Coxon of Spiritualized, who will perform a live score to William Eggleston’s “Stranded in Canton.” Then, there will be an after-party with a DJ set from The Black Keys.