Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Raised by Sound Fest | Crosstown Concourse

By Kacky Walton
Published November 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Robby Grant, Executive Director of Memphis’ community-driven, freeform radio station, WYXR.

Kacky Walton spoke with Robby Grant, Executive Director of Memphis’ community-driven, freeform radio station, WYXR, about the upcoming “Raised by Sound Fest,” which will occur on Saturday, December 7, at Crosstown Concourse.

The event will feature free live music all day and culminates in a fundraising performance by J Spaceman and John Coxon of Spiritualized, who will perform a live score to William Eggleston’s “Stranded in Canton.” Then, there will be an after-party with a DJ set from The Black Keys.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
