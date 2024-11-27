© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Tia Pancha | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

By Kacky Walton
Published November 27, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, the Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group. Sanchez is directing "Tia Pancha—A Christmas Story," which opens Friday, December 6, and runs through Saturday, December 14, at Evergreen Theatre.

This is Cazateatro’s special bilingual adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” with a Latin and female twist. Audiences will see how Tia Pancha learns about the true meaning of Christmas while learning about Latin traditions, music, and food.

Learn more here >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsCazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
