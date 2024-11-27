Tia Pancha | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, the Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group. Sanchez is directing "Tia Pancha—A Christmas Story," which opens Friday, December 6, and runs through Saturday, December 14, at Evergreen Theatre.

This is Cazateatro’s special bilingual adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” with a Latin and female twist. Audiences will see how Tia Pancha learns about the true meaning of Christmas while learning about Latin traditions, music, and food.

