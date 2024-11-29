Mashburn Music Series | Memphis Youth Symphony Program

Kacky Walton spoke with Jenny Davis, the new Memphis Youth Symphony Program Executive Director.

The Symphony is partnering with the Beethoven Club to launch the Mashburn Music Series in honor of Barbara Mashburn, the club’s longstanding former president who has led countless classical music programs throughout the decades.

The inaugural concert, which is free and held at the Beethoven Club on Wednesday, December 4, at 5:00 p.m., will be followed by a reception.

Walton and Davis discussed the Youth Symphony’s “Sounds of the Season” concert on Sunday, December 8, with ensembles performing at 2:30 and 7 p.m. at the University of Memphis Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.