Happy Holidays Winter Exhibit | Gallery 1091

Kacky Walton spoke with Rick Durand, President of the Bartlett Art Association, about the group’s current show at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.

The “Happy Holidays Winter Exhibit” features watercolors, abstracts, mixed media, and photography. The exhibit is on view weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, December 27, at the WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.).

A free artist reception will be held at the WKNO Digital Media Center on Sunday, December 15, from 2 to 4:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more about this exhibit and the artist's reception >