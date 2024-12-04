© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Happy Holidays Winter Exhibit | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:43 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Rick Durand, President of the Bartlett Art Association, about the group’s current show at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.

The “Happy Holidays Winter Exhibit” features watercolors, abstracts, mixed media, and photography. The exhibit is on view weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, December 27, at the WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.).

A free artist reception will be held at the WKNO Digital Media Center on Sunday, December 15, from 2 to 4:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more about this exhibit and the artist's reception >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
