Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

FreeWorld Listening Party

By Darel Snodgrass
Published December 14, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST

Memphis musical institution FreeWorld has just released their 8th studio album, "More Love." They'll have a listening party for the record on Tuesday, December 17, at 6:00 p.m. at the Memphis Listening Lab at Crosstown Concourse.

Darel Snodgrass talks with the sole remaining original band member, Richard Cushing, about the 37-year history of FreeWorld and the new record, featuring many FreeWorld alumni and a full Mass choir.

FreeWorld Memphis – Beale Street Jam, Funk, Soul, Blues, Rock – Memphis Best Jam Band

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Listening LabCrosstown Concourse
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
