FreeWorld Listening Party

Memphis musical institution FreeWorld has just released their 8th studio album, "More Love." They'll have a listening party for the record on Tuesday, December 17, at 6:00 p.m. at the Memphis Listening Lab at Crosstown Concourse.

Darel Snodgrass talks with the sole remaining original band member, Richard Cushing, about the 37-year history of FreeWorld and the new record, featuring many FreeWorld alumni and a full Mass choir.

FreeWorld Memphis – Beale Street Jam, Funk, Soul, Blues, Rock – Memphis Best Jam Band