The Iris Collective season continues with a performance by the Overlook String Quartet on Thursday, January 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Green Room at Crosstown Concourse.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Overlook cellist Laura Metcalf about the group's connection with Iris, their residency in Memphis, and the quartet's founding during the pandemic.

Overlook Quartet — Iris Collective | Music Transforming Community