My Story in Light and Shadow | Gallery 1091

Kacky Walton spoke with award-winning artist and arts educator Melody Weintraub about her current exhibit at WKNO's Gallery 1091.

"My Story in Light and Shadow" is a retrospective of Weintraub's work from 1983 to 2024. It features landscapes, still lifes, and botanicals in watercolor and acrylic. The exhibit is on view weekdays through Friday, January 31, at the WKNO Digital Media Center (from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Learn more and view the gallery online by clicking here.