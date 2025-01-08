© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

My Story in Light and Shadow | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with award-winning artist and arts educator Melody Weintraub about her current exhibit at WKNO's Gallery 1091.

"My Story in Light and Shadow" is a retrospective of Weintraub's work from 1983 to 2024. It features landscapes, still lifes, and botanicals in watercolor and acrylic. The exhibit is on view weekdays through Friday, January 31, at the WKNO Digital Media Center (from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Learn more and view the gallery online by clicking here.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton