Checking on the Arts
Crosstown Arts and Folk All Y'all presents Chris Milam

By Kacky Walton
Published January 15, 2025 at 7:10 PM CST

Kacky Walton talks with Andria Brown, founder of Folk All Y'all, a concert series dedicated to bringing high-quality folk, Americana, and singer-songwriter performances to Memphis. Andria discusses the 2025 season's lineup, which starts with a concert by acclaimed Memphis singer-songwriter Chris Milam.

Milam is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first concert here and the release of his new album, Orchid South. He'll play The Green Room at Crosstown Arts on Saturday, January 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
