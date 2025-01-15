Crosstown Arts and Folk All Y'all presents Chris Milam

Kacky Walton talks with Andria Brown, founder of Folk All Y'all, a concert series dedicated to bringing high-quality folk, Americana, and singer-songwriter performances to Memphis. Andria discusses the 2025 season's lineup, which starts with a concert by acclaimed Memphis singer-songwriter Chris Milam.

Milam is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first concert here and the release of his new album, Orchid South. He'll play The Green Room at Crosstown Arts on Saturday, January 18, at 7:30 p.m.