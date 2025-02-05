Kacky Walton talked with Carlee Zamora, the Adult Education Coordinator at the Memphis Botanic Garden, and artist Phyllis Boger, who will lead the workshop “Spirit Scarves: Transforming Found Objects into Wearable Art” on Thursday, February 27, and Friday, February 28. Phyllis talked about innovative techniques for transforming plain silk scarves into masterpieces using everyday items such as rocks, marbles, golf balls, and more.

Additionally, Carlee discussed upcoming art classes inspired by the Garden’s Trolls Exhibit.