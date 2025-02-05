© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Spirit Scarves: Transforming Found Objects into Wearable Art

By Kacky Walton
Published February 5, 2025 at 5:12 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Carlee Zamora, the Adult Education Coordinator at the Memphis Botanic Garden, and artist Phyllis Boger, who will lead the workshop “Spirit Scarves: Transforming Found Objects into Wearable Art” on Thursday, February 27, and Friday, February 28. Phyllis talked about innovative techniques for transforming plain silk scarves into masterpieces using everyday items such as rocks, marbles, golf balls, and more.

Additionally, Carlee discussed upcoming art classes inspired by the Garden’s Trolls Exhibit.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
