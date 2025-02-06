A Memphis of Hope Art Show | Gallery 1091

Kacky Walton spoke with Felicia Peat, WKNO’s Education and Outreach Manager, and artist Mosal Arts about Gallery Ten Ninety-One’s current exhibit that honors Black History Month.

Felicia gives an overview of “A Memphis of Hope Art Show,” which shares messages of what is “right” about our city through the eyes of its artists.

Mosal Arts, long recognized as one of the top artists in Memphis and now known nationally, discusses creating art using vinyl records and found objects – painting the American experience, from pop music icons to the mythic heroism of being in love.

The exhibit can be viewed weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.).

An artist reception will be held at the WKNO Digital Media Center on Saturday, February 8, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.