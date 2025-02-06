© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

An Evening with Keith Sykes and Special Guest Roger Cook

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST

Memphis music icon Keith Sykes is returning to Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) on Thursday, February 13, at 7:30 p.m. with special guest songwriter Roger Cook ("I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing," "Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress").

Sykes has over 100 songwriting credits, including those for Roseanne Cash and George Thorogood. He was a Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefers band member, wrote "Coast of Marseille," and co-wrote "Volcano" with Buffett.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Keith Sykes about his long career, new shows, and just-published autobiography, "A Very Short Time."

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
