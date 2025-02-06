An Evening with Keith Sykes and Special Guest Roger Cook

Memphis music icon Keith Sykes is returning to Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) on Thursday, February 13, at 7:30 p.m. with special guest songwriter Roger Cook ("I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing," "Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress").

Sykes has over 100 songwriting credits, including those for Roseanne Cash and George Thorogood. He was a Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefers band member, wrote "Coast of Marseille," and co-wrote "Volcano" with Buffett.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Keith Sykes about his long career, new shows, and just-published autobiography, "A Very Short Time."