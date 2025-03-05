© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Recomposed: Elena Urioste | Iris Collective

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 5, 2025 at 1:03 PM CST

Iris Collective is delighted to welcome back world-renowned violinist Elena Urioste as the soloist for Max Richter’s The New Four Seasons: Vivaldi Recomposed, a fresh reimagining of one of Western music's most celebrated masterpieces.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Iris Executive Director Rebecca Arendt and Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian about the concert, which features works by Astor Piazzolla and Dmitri Shostakovich. This performance also marks the conclusion of the Iris Collective’s residency with the Baptist Centers for Good Grief—which combined music and meditation to foster healing through the arts.

Performance Details:
Date: Saturday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Crosstown Theater (1350 Concourse Ave)
Learn about getting tickets >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsIris Collective Orchestra
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass