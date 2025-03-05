Recomposed: Elena Urioste | Iris Collective

Iris Collective is delighted to welcome back world-renowned violinist Elena Urioste as the soloist for Max Richter’s The New Four Seasons: Vivaldi Recomposed, a fresh reimagining of one of Western music's most celebrated masterpieces.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Iris Executive Director Rebecca Arendt and Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian about the concert, which features works by Astor Piazzolla and Dmitri Shostakovich. This performance also marks the conclusion of the Iris Collective’s residency with the Baptist Centers for Good Grief—which combined music and meditation to foster healing through the arts.