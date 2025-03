Isidore String Quartet at Harris Concert Hall

As part of Concerts International's chamber music season, the Isidore String Quartet will perform at the University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music's Harris Concert Hall on Tuesday, March 25.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Isidore cellist Joshua McClendon about the ensemble's formation and the performance, which will feature Haydn's String Quartet Opus 76, No. 4 (“Sunrise”), Billy Childs: String Quartet No. 3 (“Unrequited”), and Beethoven's String Quartet No. 12 in E-Flat Major, Op. 127.