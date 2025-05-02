© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Memphis Punk Rock Flea Market | Hi-Tone Cafe

By Kacky Walton
Published May 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with event organizer Maribeth E. and Skinny McCabe of The Hi-Tone about the upcoming Memphis Punk Rock Flea Market, happening on Saturday, May 10.

This free event showcases an eclectic lineup of vendors selling clothing, vintage finds, jewelry, art, and more. Live music will feature Memphis bands Pezz, Wicker, and PUNK$OUL, along with Knoxville’s Molly Possum.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 10
Time: 5:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.
Location: Hi-Tone Café
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
