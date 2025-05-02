Memphis Punk Rock Flea Market | Hi-Tone Cafe

Kacky Walton spoke with event organizer Maribeth E. and Skinny McCabe of The Hi-Tone about the upcoming Memphis Punk Rock Flea Market, happening on Saturday, May 10.

This free event showcases an eclectic lineup of vendors selling clothing, vintage finds, jewelry, art, and more. Live music will feature Memphis bands Pezz, Wicker, and PUNK$OUL, along with Knoxville’s Molly Possum.