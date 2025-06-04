Murder, She Wrote: Ballads of Love and Death
Kacky Walton spoke with pianist Jim Cornfoot and baritone Patrick Jones about their concert, "Murder She Wrote: Ballads of Love and Death."
The program features a haunting mix of opera arias, folk songs, and art songs that delve into our centuries-old fascination with true crime.
The concert includes works by Benjamin Britten, Franz Schubert, Ruggero Leoncavallo, and Johannes Brahms. It contains pieces inspired by real-life criminals and dark tales that have grown into myth.
Prepare to be both delighted and disturbed as the duo explores the timeless question: who could do such a thing?
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, June 8
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Ave)
Get more information here >