Kacky Walton spoke with pianist Jim Cornfoot and baritone Patrick Jones about their concert, "Murder She Wrote: Ballads of Love and Death."

The program features a haunting mix of opera arias, folk songs, and art songs that delve into our centuries-old fascination with true crime.

The concert includes works by Benjamin Britten, Franz Schubert, Ruggero Leoncavallo, and Johannes Brahms. It contains pieces inspired by real-life criminals and dark tales that have grown into myth.

Prepare to be both delighted and disturbed as the duo explores the timeless question: who could do such a thing?