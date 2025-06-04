© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Murder, She Wrote: Ballads of Love and Death

By Kacky Walton
Published June 4, 2025 at 10:15 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with pianist Jim Cornfoot and baritone Patrick Jones about their concert, "Murder She Wrote: Ballads of Love and Death."

The program features a haunting mix of opera arias, folk songs, and art songs that delve into our centuries-old fascination with true crime.

The concert includes works by Benjamin Britten, Franz Schubert, Ruggero Leoncavallo, and Johannes Brahms. It contains pieces inspired by real-life criminals and dark tales that have grown into myth.

Prepare to be both delighted and disturbed as the duo explores the timeless question: who could do such a thing?

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, June 8
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Ave)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
