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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

GPAC welcomes back Concerts in the Grove for a new season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:08 AM CDT

The new season of Concerts in the Grove began in the outdoor amphitheater at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) on Thursday, May 7, and continues through the end of June.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Mark Edgar Stuart and GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about the new Thursday-evening concert season, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., featuring cocktails, food trucks, bring-your-own picnics, and a wide selection of musical performances.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)Concerts in the Grove
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass