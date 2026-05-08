GPAC welcomes back Concerts in the Grove for a new season

The new season of Concerts in the Grove began in the outdoor amphitheater at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) on Thursday, May 7, and continues through the end of June.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Mark Edgar Stuart and GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about the new Thursday-evening concert season, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., featuring cocktails, food trucks, bring-your-own picnics, and a wide selection of musical performances.