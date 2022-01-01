© 2022 WKNO FM
Fresh Air with Terry Gross on WKNO HD-2

Fresh Air is an American radio talk show broadcast on National Public Radio stations across the United States since 1985. It is produced by WHYY-FM in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show's host is Terry Gross. As of 2017, the show was syndicated to 624 stations and claimed nearly 5 million listeners.

Weekdays
2:00 AM - 3:00 AM
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
11:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Saturday
5:00 AM - 6:00 AM

Sunday
9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

