Fresh Air with Terry Gross on WKNO HD-2

Fresh Air is an American radio talk show broadcast on National Public Radio stations across the United States since 1985. It is produced by WHYY-FM in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show's host is Terry Gross. As of 2017, the show was syndicated to 624 stations and claimed nearly 5 million listeners.

Weekdays

2:00 AM - 3:00 AM

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

11:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Saturday

5:00 AM - 6:00 AM

Sunday

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

