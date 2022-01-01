Fresh Air with Terry Gross on WKNO HD-2
Fresh Air is an American radio talk show broadcast on National Public Radio stations across the United States since 1985. It is produced by WHYY-FM in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show's host is Terry Gross. As of 2017, the show was syndicated to 624 stations and claimed nearly 5 million listeners.
Weekdays
2:00 AM - 3:00 AM
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
11:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Saturday
5:00 AM - 6:00 AM
Sunday
9:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Latest Episodes
-
The new Disney+ series takes one of the most charismatic actors and characters in the entire Marvel Universe — Tom Hiddleston as Loki — and puts him in a show that's lots of fun.
-
Born in Jamaica, Bell moved to Philadelphia as a kid and went on to become one of the prime originators the Philly sound, with hits like "Back Stabbers" by The O'Jays. Originally broadcast in 2006.
-
John Krasinski's follow-up to his 2018 thriller about aliens who hunt by sound showcases humanity at its best and worst — and feels particularly relevant as we slowly emerge from the pandemic.
-
Tana French's crime novel is a slow burn of a suspense story. It lulls readers into basking in the rough beauty of Western Ireland — before unspooling enough secrets and sins to fill an entire bog.
-
Kravitz's new memoir, Let Love Rule, follows his childhood and early career. Still touring in his 50s, Kravitz says, "I'm going to continue doing this as long as I can."
-
Hawke plays the 19th-century abolitionist in the new Showtime series, The Good Lord Bird. He explains why early success isn't always a blessing, and describes the anxiety he's faced later in life.
-
Atlantic writer Barton Gellman says the 2020 election could trigger a constitutional crisis. Ken Tucker reviews Artemis' self-titled album. Kirsten Johnson confronts her dad's mortality in a new film.
-
"The big picture of survival is sometimes so hard to see," says cave diver and photographer Jill Heinerth. Her memoir is called Into the Planet. Originally broadcast Aug. 19. 2019.
-
Showtime's five-part documentary about the famed Los Angeles club contains plenty of laughs. But it also says a lot about fame, about the drive to succeed, competition and friendship.
-
Atlantic writer Barton Gellman says the 2020 election could trigger a constitutional crisis: "This is not going to be a normal election. ... Preserving its legitimacy is going to take extra effort."