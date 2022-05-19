Give 365 Supports Violence Prevention & Support

All of us want our community to be safe from violence, and for victims of violence to receive the services they need to cope, and ultimately thrive. This week, eight local nonprofits working in violence prevention and response got a boost. GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving group, awarded them $60,800 total to engage the community in violence reduction efforts and address the trauma resulting from violence.

Each year, GiVE 365 members choose a grantmaking theme, solicit grant applications from local nonprofits, and vote to award funds to grantees. This year’s winners include 901 BLOC Squad, a program that uses community outreach, intervention, and mentorship to reduce gun violence. Another grantee is Love Doesn’t Hurt, which takes a holistic approach in bringing resources to victims of crime in the LGBTQ+ community.

