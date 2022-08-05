Amplifying Black Philanthropy Month

Since 2011, Black Philanthropy Month has been observed annually in August to celebrate and amplify Black giving. It is a month-long social action campaign designed to inform, inspire, and invest in Black philanthropic and funding equity.

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis joins the month-long commitment advancing this year’s Black Philanthropy Month theme, The Fierce Urgency of Now: From Dream to Action. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King’s quote from the March on Washington, the theme is especially resonant in a majority-Black city and in the wake of COVID-19’s disproportionate toll on communities of color.

Funding equity begins with awareness and trust in some of the incredible Black-led, Black-serving organizations that are helping people and families and lifting up neighborhoods across our community. These are groups on the ground, listening and responding to the voices of those they serve. Click here to visit our Black Philanthropy Month resource hub featuring 31 organizations in the Mid-South that directly impact the lives of the Black community.

Black giving has always underscored a deep sense of accountability to and a deep love of one’s community. Think about the ways you can support philanthropic giving by—and to—the Black community.