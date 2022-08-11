August 17 is National Nonprofit Day! Did you know that the Community Foundation offers a free database of Mid-South nonprofit organizations? LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org includes profiles of 480 area nonprofits and counting.

LIVEGIVEmidsouth is a powerful community information system connecting you to the information you need for the impact you want. The site helps donors make informed giving decisions and serves as a resource for those seeking services.

Explore profiles that include a nonprofit’s mission, financials, programs, and more. See staff and Board demographics: do they reflect the communities they serve? Organizations are grouped under categories such as Human Services and Education, and a map view lets you learn about services in specific neighborhoods and ZIP codes. Once you’ve researched, you can support groups’ work by donating or volunteering.

The Mid-South is home to incredible nonprofits making a real impact for people and neighborhoods. Visit LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org to learn more.