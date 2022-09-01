Creating a Trauma-Informed Community

Our GiVE 365 membership group recently hosted an incredibly powerful panel conversation on citywide efforts to support the healing and recovery of those affected by violence and that address the impact of trauma on our community.

Each of the expert panelists agreed that building a resilient and trauma-informed community is essential to improving public health and well-being—and to preventing violence in the future.

Some key takeaways included:

Trauma affects everyone.

Combining education about trauma and resilience with prevention, treatment, supports, and social justice is essential.

It is important to shift the narrative from finger-pointing about what’s wrong with people to focus on the possibilities of collective healing and sustained change.

All of us can help build a trauma-informed community and play an active role in protecting our community.

Click here to learn more and watch the recording of the event.